Rhug estate was an ideal location for Sioe Sir Feirionnydd last week. There were plenty of flat dry fields surrounding the site for parking from the north and the south with the show field itself enveloping the famous Lord Newborough farm shop, restaurant and cafe. Traffic flowed freely, with stewards doing a great job of moving people in swiftly and efficiently. Stock, produce, stallholders and trade stands made sure that the very best of agriculture in Meirionnydd was on show, and boy, did people arrive in their thousands to enjoy the day.