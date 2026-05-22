On June 1, countries across the world will once again celebrate World Milk Day - a global campaign recognising milk as one of the most accessible and nutrient-rich foods available. From supporting childhood development to helping athletes perform at the highest level, dairy products continue to play a vital role in diets across the globe.
Milk provides an important source of protein, calcium, iodine, vitamin B12 and other essential nutrients that contribute to healthy growth, strong bones and overall wellbeing. At a time when global malnutrition continues to affect billions of people - whether through undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies or poor-quality diets - dairy remains an affordable and effective way of delivering essential nutrition to people of all ages.
World Milk Day is therefore not only a celebration of a product, but also of the farmers and families who work tirelessly every day to produce it. Here in Wales, dairy farming is at the heart of rural life and remains one of the nation’s most important agricultural sectors. Welsh farmers produce billions of litres of high-quality milk every year, supporting local economies, sustaining rural communities and contributing to the country’s food security.
However, behind every glass of milk lies an industry facing increasing pressure. Welsh dairy farmers have endured a particularly difficult period in recent months, battling rising production costs, market instability and ongoing uncertainty surrounding agricultural policy and environmental regulations. More recently, concerns have intensified as milk prices have fallen sharply, in many cases dropping well below the cost of production.
The Farmers’ Union of Wales has repeatedly highlighted the immense strain this is placing on family-run dairy farms. Many businesses have invested heavily in infrastructure and environmental improvements, only to find themselves facing significant financial pressure as returns decline.
These pressures are not only affecting individual farms, but also the wider rural communities that depend upon them. Dairy farming supports thousands of jobs across Wales and plays a key role in maintaining the social, economic and cultural fabric of the countryside.
As we therefore look forward to World Milk Day, it is important to recognise both the nutritional value of milk and the resilience of the people who produce it. Welsh dairy farmers continue to deliver world-class produce despite enormous challenges, and they deserve continued support to ensure the future of this vital industry.
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