As the dust settles following the seismic changes delivered by the Senedd election I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the Farmers’ Union of Wales to congratulate Rhun ap Iorwerth on his election as First Minister. We also extend our congratulations to Llŷr Gruffydd on his appointment as Cabinet Secretary for Rural Resilience and Sustainability.
The FUW has worked closely with Llŷr Gruffydd over many years. During that time we have valued both his understanding of the challenges facing Welsh agriculture and his recognition of the sector’s vital contribution to the social, cultural and economic fabric of rural Wales.
He takes on this portfolio at a pivotal moment for Welsh farming and rural communities. Farmers across Wales continue to face significant pressures, including uncertainty around future support schemes, market volatility, rising costs and increasing environmental expectations. Against this backdrop, we look forward to engaging constructively with the new Welsh Government to understand how agriculture and food production will be prioritised within this new ministerial portfolio and what that will mean in practical and policy terms for the future of the sector.
In its election manifesto, Plaid Cymru made a number of significant commitments relating to sustainability, natural resources and rural resilience. Many of these proposals, including a multi-year funding framework for the Sustainable Farming Scheme, a revised approach to managing bovine TB, and a more proportionate, risk-based approach to water pollution regulation align closely with longstanding FUW priorities.
We now look forward to constructive engagement on these issues, particularly as Welsh farmers continue to balance food production with increasing expectations around environmental delivery and climate action. It will be essential that future policies are practical, proportionate and developed in partnership with the industry.
It is also important to recognise that Plaid Cymru will need to work across the Senedd chamber to secure support for its programme. The FUW therefore looks forward to engaging positively with all political parties over the coming months.
Furthermore, with around two thirds of Senedd Members entering the chamber for the first time, the importance of early and meaningful engagement with the agricultural sector cannot be overstated. Ensuring policymakers fully understand the realities facing farming businesses and rural communities will be crucial, and we look forward to working constructively with elected members over the coming weeks.
The key question now is whether this significant change to the electoral landscape here in Wales will translate into meaningful policy changes and enhanced outcomes for Welsh farms and rural communities. Time will tell but there is undoubtedly a mandate for change which is what the FUW will expect.
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