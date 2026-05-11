Last month I travelled to Brussels to visit the British Agricultural Bureau (BAB), which has represented NFU Cymru, alongside the three other UK farming unions NFU, NFU Scotland (NFUS) and the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU), in Europe for over 50 years. It was my first visit since being elected NFU Cymru President earlier this year and very quickly it became clear to me just how important it is to ensure Welsh farmers continue to have a voice in Europe through our collective membership of Copa, the organisation representing farmers, and Cogeca which represents farming cooperatives in 27 EU States and strong non-EU member agricultural exporters, such as the UK. Both BAB and Copa-Cogeca allow us to have a better understanding of the European market, what our neighbouring farmers are experiencing, and ultimately strengthens out ability to lobby both the UK and Welsh Government on an international level.