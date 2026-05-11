Last month I travelled to Brussels to visit the British Agricultural Bureau (BAB), which has represented NFU Cymru, alongside the three other UK farming unions NFU, NFU Scotland (NFUS) and the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU), in Europe for over 50 years. It was my first visit since being elected NFU Cymru President earlier this year and very quickly it became clear to me just how important it is to ensure Welsh farmers continue to have a voice in Europe through our collective membership of Copa, the organisation representing farmers, and Cogeca which represents farming cooperatives in 27 EU States and strong non-EU member agricultural exporters, such as the UK. Both BAB and Copa-Cogeca allow us to have a better understanding of the European market, what our neighbouring farmers are experiencing, and ultimately strengthens out ability to lobby both the UK and Welsh Government on an international level.
Having travelled to Brussels, we arrived at the BAB office and met with the expert group of advisers from across the UK. From the outset it was clear how valuable their knowledge and relationships are to the place our family farms find themselves in on the European stage. Even just an informal conversation with farming representatives from one of the many EU member states can provide unique insights and information we may otherwise not gain by listening from afar.
The overwhelming theme throughout all the meetings during our time in Brussels is the global pressure that the conflict in the Middle East is having on farming input costs, supply chains and food production, as well as preexisting concerns surrounding animal health and biosecurity. Member states have serious concerns about the cost of fertiliser, fuel and other energy prices as well as the need to mitigate any potential shortages. The availability of feed additives and other imported inputs were also highlighted as concerns. Whilst recent support measures announced by the EU vary widely between member states and ultimately do not apply to UK farmers and growers, understanding and comparing them is hugely valuable for our own lobbying at home. This allows NFU Cymru to identify where comparable policies may be justified in Wales and helps strengthen our lobbying case.
Above all, the visit provided invaluable opportunities to strengthen our relationships beyond the UK and beyond the usual formal meeting, allowing us moments of “soft diplomacy” where we can build trust, share intelligence and begin real progress, all whilst ensuring Welsh farming is part of the international conversation. Though farming is often shaped by global events, we cannot discount the impact that decisions in the EU and beyond continue to have on UK farm businesses. The overriding feeling from my visit to Brussels is the respect European counterparts have for the four UK farming unions and the role we play through Copa-Cogeca, a testament to the crucial role that the BAB team have done for over 50 years.
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