With the election just a week away, it’s worth remembering that regardless of the result, the next Senedd and Welsh Government will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Welsh agriculture and our rural communities.
A new electoral system, with larger constituencies and a shorter parliamentary term are set to reshape the political landscape. As if this was not change enough, recent polling points to a highly competitive contest and a potential sea change in political representation at the Senedd level. Whatever party - or combination of parties - ultimately forms the next government, it is likely that around two thirds of Senedd Members will be new to the role, bringing fresh perspectives but also a clear need for strong and early engagement if they are to understand the needs of the agricultural sector.
In response, the FUW has worked tirelessly to engage with candidates from all parties, outlining our key priorities for the next Senedd and Welsh Government. A central part of this work has been hosting on-farm visits across the country, giving candidates the opportunity to put on their wellingtons and see first-hand the realities facing Welsh farmers during a period of significant uncertainty around finances and the future of farm support frameworks.
Last week, we also organised a well-attended virtual briefing session for Senedd candidates. This provided a further opportunity for the FUW to set out our core policy priorities and highlight the key challenges facing Welsh agriculture. Whether it’s the need for fair and sustainable funding, tackling bovine TB or ensuring a risk-based, proportionate approach to water quality regulations, the FUW has made our concerns known to almost a hundred aspiring Senedd Members.
We have also sought to use the pre-election period to give our members and wider rural communities the opportunity to question, challenge and scrutinise the parties. We have jointly hosted 12 hustings events across Wales, bringing together candidates from across the political spectrum to answer questions directly from farmers and rural residents. These events have covered a wide range of pressing issues, including farm profitability, environmental regulation, rural infrastructure, and the future of young people in agriculture.
The FUW remains committed to working constructively with whichever party or parties form the next government, ensuring that Welsh farmers’ voices are not only heard, but meaningfully reflected in the policies that shape their future. As polling day approaches, every vote will help determine the direction of Welsh agriculture and rural communities for years to come - so make sure you have your say on May 7th.
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