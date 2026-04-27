A new electoral system, with larger constituencies and a shorter parliamentary term are set to reshape the political landscape. As if this was not change enough, recent polling points to a highly competitive contest and a potential sea change in political representation at the Senedd level. Whatever party - or combination of parties - ultimately forms the next government, it is likely that around two thirds of Senedd Members will be new to the role, bringing fresh perspectives but also a clear need for strong and early engagement if they are to understand the needs of the agricultural sector.