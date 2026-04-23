A pair of lovingly restored vintage tractors will pass through Abergavenny this summer as part of a 529-mile fundraising drive in aid of Cancer Research Wales.
The “Sion and Sian Tractor Run” will see two Ferguson tractors set off from Caernarfon Castle on Sunday, June 21, before travelling separately around Wales over seven days and reuniting for a final run into Cardiff Castle on Sunday, June 28.
The route will bring one of the tractors, Sion, directly through Abergavenny on its way to Cwmbran and the final leg of the marathon journey.
Sion is due to reach Welshpool on Wednesday, June 24, before continuing on the same day through Newtown and Llandrindod Wells to Builth Wells. The following day, Thursday, June 25, it will leave Builth Wells and travel through Llandovery before arriving in Brecon.
On day 5 of the route it will travel from Brecon to Abergavenny and then on tio Cwmbran .
The tractors have been restored and painted in the colours of Cancer Research Wales by the Cardi Cranks, a vintage vehicle club based in Ceredigion.
“We’re very excited to be taking on the Sion and Sian Tractor Challenge for Cancer Research Wales”, said Gill Evans from Cardi Cranks.
“This is heartwarming initiative dedicated to restoring two charming little grey Ferguson tractors. These vintage machines, with their rich history and character, are not just being brought back to life; they are set to embark on an inspiring journey across the beautiful landscapes of Wales.
“Each turn of the wheel will not only showcase the craftsmanship involved in the restoration but also serve a greater purpose - raising vital funds for Cancer Research Wales. This project is a perfect blend of nostalgia, community spirit, and a commitment to making a difference in the fight against cancer.
“Look out for us later this June and help us to fundraise spread awareness of the work of Cancer Research Wales and the hope they bring along the way. Together, we can drive change and contribute to vital cancer research that impacts countless lives.”
Along the way, Cardi Cranks will be supported by the Wales YFC.
Adam Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Research Wales said: “Here at Cancer Research Wales, we feel very privileged to call the Cardi Cranks our friends. They’ve got engine oil running through their veins; hearts of pure gold; seemingly endless levels of ingenuity, drive and enthusiasm; and they are also very kind and warm people.
“I am overwhelmed by the support they are showing towards Cancer Research Wales and our mission of uniting Wales against cancer, with this very ambitious adventure – the Sion a Sian Tractor Run. The planning and logistics involved are mind-blowing and doubtless there’ll be some sleepless nights ahead, but I know in my heart the Cardi Cranks with the support of the Young Farmers Club of Wales will do this.”
You can donate to the Cardi Cranks Sion and Sian Tractor Run and support Cancer Research Wales on their JustGiving page, which can be found at: www.justgiving.com/page/tractorproject?utm_medium=FA&utm_source=CL
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.