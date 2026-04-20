Tenant farmers play a key role within Welsh agriculture. Around one third of the nation’s farmland is managed through tenancy arrangements, underlining just how vital the sector is to food production, land management and rural life. These arrangements provide crucial opportunities for new entrants, particularly those without the capital or inheritance needed to purchase land, while also enabling established businesses to grow and adapt. At the same time, they allow landowners to retain an income from their land while ensuring it remains actively farmed - supporting rural economies, sustaining communities and food production and helping to preserve the Welsh language.