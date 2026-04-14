The holding of hustings in the run up to an election is a practice with a rich history across Great Britain dating as far back as the late 17th century when individuals were elected to positions of power through a simple show of hands, later to be replaced by the secret ballot we have today. Despite the 400 years of social and political change since, the importance and opportunities found within hustings remains the same.
Simply put, a husting is a meeting where candidates or parties standing for election are given a platform to set out their pledges and policies to voters whilst, most importantly, taking questions from those in attendance. Though the interactive element of hustings has been increasingly overshadowed by the constant access social media gives voters to elected representatives and candidates, nothing can give a community a better sense of who wants to represent them than looking them in the eye and putting them on the spot.
Welsh rural and agricultural communities in particular pride themselves on the fact that many continue to hold regular and well-attended hustings for elections of all types. In the run up to this year’s Senedd election on May 7, NFU Cymru alongside other industry organisations such as the FUW and Wales Federation of Young Farmers Clubs have been hosting frequenthustings across many of the new constituencies.
These events have been successful in bringing together candidates from all political parties to not only share what they would do for Wales’s food producers but also allow attendees to raise the priorities and issues that have perhaps gone unnoticed in recent manifestos and pledge cards. Many candidates have come away with a better understanding of rural livelihoods and the expectations of those they wish to represent; an invaluable result for local communities if these candidates are elected.
Opportunities for the public to engage with those vying to be in Cardiff Bay are only increasing. NFU Cymru urges members and non-members alike to read our manifesto and see what asks we have been putting to party leaders and aspiring cabinet members. We will also be hosting our own virtual hustings on Monday April 27 for members to hear from each party and quiz their pledges to Welsh agriculture. Details will shortly be available on NFU Cymru’s website.
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