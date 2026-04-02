In recent years, growing attention on climate change and the environmental responsibilities of farmers has brought livestock numbers into sharp focus. Much of this debate stems from recommendations by the Climate Change Committee (CCC), which suggest that nearly half of the proposed reductions in agricultural emissions could be achieved through a 19% reduction in livestock numbers, alongside a 17 per cent decrease in meat and dairy consumption. The land freed up, it is argued, could then be used for tree planting and other carbon sequestration measures.