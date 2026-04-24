With May approaching, we are currently only 12 weeks away from this year’s Royal Welsh Show, which is hard to believe, but NFU Cymru is already preparing for this year’s event.
Ahead of the show, the Gareth Raw Rees Memorial Scholarship are looking for applications from people under 30, residing in Wales who are considering travelling within the UK, Europe or further afield.
The scholarship fund was launched in 1984 in memory of the late Gareth Raw Rees MBE from Ceredigion, whose considerable energies had always been directed towards promoting the interests of young people in farming and in the countryside. He was also a firm believer in the benefits of travelling towards the fulfilment of a broader and more rewarding education.
Last year, the Scholarship made £4,450 available for applicants considering travelling within the UK, Europe or further afield. Past winners of the award have travelled to New Zealand, Australia, America, the Orkney Islands, Georgia, the Isle of Man and many other destinations.
The Gareth Raw Rees Scholarship offers fantastic opportunities for young people to travel and learn about farming methods in other parts of the world and it is vital that these young farmers gain a wider perspective to help them farm successfully.
The scholarship is managed by the Raw Rees family, NFU Cymru, NFU Mutual, Wales YFC, the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) at Aberystwyth University and the Future Farmers of Wales.
If you are under 30 years old, reside in Wales, and would like some financial assistance with your travels, even if you have already received support from another scholarship or fund, then this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
The closing date for applications is Friday 12th June, with the winners announced on the Tuesday of the Royal Welsh Show at the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual marquee. For an application form please visit the NFU Cymru website, email [email protected] or telephone the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.
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