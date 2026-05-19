Set against the striking backdrop of the Brecon Beacons and the Black Mountains, the event provides an ideal setting for a day focused on the future of grassland management. It will spotlight fresh thinking on improving efficiency within well-managed systems, alongside a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility. The event will include live silage making demonstrations across a designated 60-acre area of newly reseeded grassland, sown using both conventional and direct drilling techniques. The event will also include grassland plot demonstration areas, where leading seed breeders will present the latest and emerging varieties of grasses, clovers and herbs.