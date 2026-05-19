This year’s Royal Welsh Grassland Event returns to its roots, heading back to Brecknock this June, where the very first event was launched during the county’s Royal Welsh feature county year in 2012.
Taking place on Friday 12 June at Cwmbrynich Farm, Sennybridge, the family home of this year’s Royal Welsh Show President, Gethin Havard, the event marks a full-circle moment for Welsh agriculture. Backed by strong support from sponsors and partners, the 2026 event is designed to equip visitors with practical techniques and forward-thinking ideas that add real value to farm businesses, while inspiring the next generation to help shape a more sustainable future for Welsh farming.
Set against the striking backdrop of the Brecon Beacons and the Black Mountains, the event provides an ideal setting for a day focused on the future of grassland management. It will spotlight fresh thinking on improving efficiency within well-managed systems, alongside a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility. The event will include live silage making demonstrations across a designated 60-acre area of newly reseeded grassland, sown using both conventional and direct drilling techniques. The event will also include grassland plot demonstration areas, where leading seed breeders will present the latest and emerging varieties of grasses, clovers and herbs.
Alongside this will be a soil structure and soil health clinic, demonstrations of autonomous (manless) tractors, an inter-college competition, and the latest guidance on effective and sustainable grassland weed control. A dedicated trade stand field will host strong support from both local and national exhibitors. Visitors will also be able to explore a display of classic and vintage machinery. There will also be three speaker forums exploring key themes including technology, innovation, sustainability and the future of farming, featuring insights from leading industry experts and organisations such as UK Agri-Tech Centre, Tesco, Kepak, Welsh Water and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority.
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