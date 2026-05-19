Though a story that will go onto be dissected and discussed for years to come, this result was of little surprise if the polling in the run-up was to be believed. Since early 2025, Labour’s vote share was beginning to fall as both Plaid Cymru and Reform UK swapped the lead over the following year. This would continue with both parties using a ‘two horse race’ messaging up until polling day when, though Plaid Cymru won the most seats, both parties were well clear of Labour in third place on nine seats.