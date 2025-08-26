This summer has also provided an opportunity for the FUW to respond to the UK Government’s Farm Profitability Review, chaired by Baroness Minette Batters. This has been a particularly timely review as the profitability and economic viability of farming businesses has been brought into sharp focus on numerous occasions over recent decades as direct farm support mechanisms have changed, and perhaps even more so recently given the debate around inheritance tax reforms and the ability - or rather, inability - for businesses to pay such tax bills.