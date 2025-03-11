As the lambing season gets underway, it’s a busy time of year for Welsh farmers, and whilst the sense of new life fills the air, many challenges continue to emerge that threaten the viability of the farming sector.
Last week, Hungary confirmed its first foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) case in more than 50 years, just two months after the virus appeared in a herd of water buffalo in Germany. For Welsh farmers, mention of the disease will be a cause of alarm, with memories of the 2001 outbreak, and the disease’s far-reaching impact on farms, the rural economy and our communities still very much alive.
Responding to the case, the UK Government has stepped up measures to prevent the spread of the disease - preventing the commercial import from Hungary and neighbouring Slovakia of cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, as well as untreated products including fresh meat and dairy.
Whilst the Farmers’ Union of Wales has welcomed these steps, as we’ve warned on several occasions, this recent development is also a timely reminder of the desperate need to increase security measures and vigilance to combat illegal meat imports.
These illegal imports pose significant risks to animal health and the UK’s biosecurity. The magnitude of the problem was displayed last year, with almost 100 tonnes of illegal meat seized at the Port of Dover in 2024. The alarming figure reflected a substantial increase on 2023’s figures - reflecting a worrying trend.
The need for stringent biosecurity measures are not only important in combating the potential spread of foot-and-mouth disease, but also a range of other threats, including African swine fever. Any weakness in our borders could have catastrophic consequences on our agriculture sector, and in light of the recent foot-and-mouth cases in mainland Europe, the UK Government should be ramping up efforts to combat these illegal trades.
Whilst we will keep a close eye on developments on the continent regarding foot-and-mouth, closer to home other diseases continue to pose uncertainty for our farmers. In particular, Bluetounge, an infectious disease which affects sheep, cattle and other ruminants, continues to be a worry, despite Wales currently remaining free of the disease.
To this end, the Farmers' Union of Wales welcomed the recent decision by the Welsh Government to approve the emergency use of three Bluetongue-3 vaccines from the first of March this year to mitigate the impact on livestock. In light of this development, farmers should remain vigilant to clinical signs of Bluetongue, and those considering vaccination should consult with their veterinary surgeon to discuss whether vaccination is appropriate for their livestock.