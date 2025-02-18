As lambing season gets underway on many Welsh farms, the Farmers’ Union of Wales is supporting Public Health Wales’ campaign for pregnant women in the farming community to be mindful of the risks posed by zoonotic diseases.
Zoonotic diseases are infections that can spread between animals and humans. Many of these diseases can result in animal abortions and pose a serious risk to pregnant women. These diseases include but are not limited to, enzootic abortion (EAE), Q fever, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Toxoplasma, and Listeria.
It’s therefore vital pregnant women exercise caution during this time, and take notice of guidance issued by Public Health Wales. Crucially, pregnant women should avoid helping or providing assistance during lambing, calving or kidding - including avoiding contact with aborted or new-born lambs, calves or kids or with the afterbirth, birthing fluids or materials (e.g. bedding or clothing) contaminated by such birth products, vaccines or recently vaccinated sheep.
Public Health Wales also suggests avoiding handling (including washing) clothing, boots or any materials that may have come into contact with animals that have recently given birth, their young or afterbirths. Potentially contaminated clothing will be safe to handle after being washed on a hot cycle.
It’s also important contacts or partners who have attended lambing ewes or other animals giving birth take appropriate health and hygiene precautions, including the wearing of personal protective equipment and clothing and adequate washing to remove any potential contamination. If it is not possible to clean up thoroughly during the night, then sleep in separate bedrooms. It may be worth considering hiring additional help if necessary.
While it is relatively rare for pregnancies to be affected by animal contact, the potential consequences can be serious. It’s therefore important that everyone is aware of the risks posed during this lambing and calving season, and take precautions to protect themselves and others.
Pregnant women should seek medical advice if they experience fever or influenza-like symptoms and share with their health care provider they are from or have connections with working farms.
For more information about the precautions pregnant women should take during lambing and calving season, visit Public Health Wales’ website: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/pregnant-women-urged-to-take-precautions-during-lambing-season/