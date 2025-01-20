To this end, the UK Government has responded to the case by banning the import of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany, including suspending import health certificates for fresh meat. Whilst this response is a step in the right direction, it’s also key the government acts with haste to address the import of illegal meat and produce to the UK. The magnitude of this problem was highlighted as recently as December 2024, with the Dover Port Health Authority seizing more than 6 tonnes of illegal meat in only a 14-hour period. The FUW has long argued that the UK is vulnerable to diseases without full border checks in place, and in light of this latest challenge, much more must be done to address illegal imports and the threats they pose to animal health.