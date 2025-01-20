News earlier this month of a case of Foot and Mouth Disease in Germany will come as a significant worry for farmers. Inevitably, the case will rekindle memories of the disease's impact on the farming sector and the countryside in its entirety following the 2001 outbreak - together with its far-reaching economic and emotional aftermath.
The severe extent of the 2001 outbreak’s economic impact was highlighted in a 2023 report by The Border Target Operating Model, which found at 2021 prices, the outbreak would have cost the UK economy a staggering £13 billion - with £4.5 billion in costs to government, together with a further £8.5 billion to the private sector. It’s clear, governments and authorities across the UK and Europe must do their utmost to avoid such a similar outbreak.
To this end, the UK Government has responded to the case by banning the import of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany, including suspending import health certificates for fresh meat. Whilst this response is a step in the right direction, it’s also key the government acts with haste to address the import of illegal meat and produce to the UK. The magnitude of this problem was highlighted as recently as December 2024, with the Dover Port Health Authority seizing more than 6 tonnes of illegal meat in only a 14-hour period. The FUW has long argued that the UK is vulnerable to diseases without full border checks in place, and in light of this latest challenge, much more must be done to address illegal imports and the threats they pose to animal health.
It’s key to note, Foot and Mouth Disease does not pose any threat to humans or food, and at the time of writing, this remains an isolated incident in Germany. However, it remains a timely reminder of how volatile the farming sector remains to challenges, and the key importance for the government to have transparent and effective border controls.
News of this Foot and Mouth case on the continent will no doubt be a further straw on the strained back of Welsh agriculture. The extent of the challenges and economic uncertainty facing farmers were highlighted last week with the publication of the Welsh Government’s average farm incomes for 2023-2024. In the face of surging input costs, incomes across all farm types in Wales fell by over a third on average - with the Dairy farmers bearing the brunt of the challenges - a 59% drop in average incomes year on year. It’s clear that financially, and from an animal health perspective, the volatility facing the industry remains significant.