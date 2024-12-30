Looking ahead to 2025, all eyes will inevitably be drawn to the Welsh Government’s statement this summer on the payment and financial modelling for the Sustainable Farming Scheme. The FUW has welcomed the opportunity to play a collaborative role in revising the SFS from the adverse initial proposals - helping ensure the scrapping of 10% tree cover rule, and securing much-needed progress on common land and SSSIs. However, as we’ve made clear throughout, the devil will be in the detail, and the importance of an adequately funded scheme will not only be of paramount importance to the future of our family farms, but for rural Wales as a whole.