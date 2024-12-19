Beyond the SFS, there have been other important developments in the Senedd - particularly the revised governance structures stemming from the Wales TB Eradication Programme Delivery Plan. Yet another year has passed by and we seem as far away from eradicating TB here in Wales as we ever have. As a Union, we remain determined to play our part on the Eradication Programme Board and work closely with the Technical Advisory Group. As we’re reminded all too often, bTB remains a huge issue for Welsh farmers both financially and emotionally. It’s all too clear that we can not continue with the status quo, and we drastically need to change our approach in dealing with this cruel disease.