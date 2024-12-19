At times it’s felt that a perfect storm has blighted the Welsh agricultural sector in 2024 - with challenge after challenge putting a further strain on hardworking farmers.
Speaking of weather, who can forget the deluge of wet weather we endured during the winter months. One of the wettest winters on record saw little relief until April, with the rainfall disrupting crops and making lambing season even more challenging. More recently, storm Darragh and its wrath has brought many challenges for farmers and rural communities.
It wasn’t just the rain that dampened the spirits, either. Across Europe, late winter saw clouds of discontent emerge within the agricultural sector, which were soon to be replicated in Wales. On the back of continued frustration at Government inaction on bTB, the unfit for purpose NVZs regulations, and the newly introduced SFS scheme, we saw the ‘Enough is Enough’ protests in Welshpool, Carmarthen and Cardiff - galvanising the sense of anger and frustration within our farming communities.
Since spring, and the uproar that surrounded these SFS proposals, the FUW has had the opportunity to work closely with the Welsh Government and stakeholders to revise these proposals. It’s not always been easy, but we do believe that through the revised Outline, launched at the Winter Fair, that we are now in a better place as a result.
Crucially however, this still only remains the end of the beginning. While there have been some significant changes to the scheme, there is still much work to be done on the details and we must now ensure that the associated budget and payment methodology deliver real economic stability for our family farms in Wales as we face a backdrop of many other significant challenges.
Beyond the SFS, there have been other important developments in the Senedd - particularly the revised governance structures stemming from the Wales TB Eradication Programme Delivery Plan. Yet another year has passed by and we seem as far away from eradicating TB here in Wales as we ever have. As a Union, we remain determined to play our part on the Eradication Programme Board and work closely with the Technical Advisory Group. As we’re reminded all too often, bTB remains a huge issue for Welsh farmers both financially and emotionally. It’s all too clear that we can not continue with the status quo, and we drastically need to change our approach in dealing with this cruel disease.
Speaking of change, July saw all change at Westminster - with Labour back in government for the first time in over a decade. With a significant cohort of new MP’s elected in Wales, the FUW team have travelled across the length and breadth of Wales over recent months meeting many of the new MPs, highlighting the challenges facing Welsh agriculture. There’s a lot to do, of course, as highlighted by the recent uproar following the Budget and the proposed change to APR and inheritance tax and the real concern of many farmers about the impact this could have on Welsh family farms.
It’s been a difficult year on many fronts, with many challenges to overcome. Despite all this we need to remain positive, and as a sector we now look forward to 2025. May I also take this opportunity to thank all of you for your continued support of the Union, and wish you the very best for a happy, healthy new year.