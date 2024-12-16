Beyond the BPS, questions remain as to how the funding compares with the investment rural Wales historically received from European support programmes, as well as how agricultural funding will be ringfenced as part of a revised Welsh Government departmental structure which now sees Climate Change and Rural Affairs banded together. However, perhaps the biggest question surrounding the draft budget is a reflection on Senedd arithmetic and how the Welsh Government will gain the support to see the budget passed. The FUW certainly looks forward to the discussions over the coming weeks and months, continuing to lobby to ensure a fair deal for Welsh farmers will be at the heart of any budget negotiations.