Christmas seems to come around earlier every year, but for many households and families across Wales there has been little seasonal joy over the past fortnight, with the prolonged impact of Storm Darragh causing chaos in many rural communities.
The disruption initially brought about by Darragh was significant - damaging buildings, vehicles and crippling key infrastructure. As the storm abated, the full extent of the damage became clear, with thousands of households and businesses suffering in silence for days on end with no electricity, phone signal or internet connection.
Despite the challenges faced by our communities in enduring Darragh’s aftermath, the storm once again shone a light on rural areas’ resilience and togetherness. Neighbours checked on each other, whilst many rural businesses and community centres unselfishly opened their doors, providing shelter, warmth and sustenance for those in need. As always, the farming community rose to the challenge too, with farmers donning their chainsaws and tractors to tackle fallen trees and clearing roads, keeping key transport arteries open.
In a year when we’ve already witnessed significant rainfall and flooding, Darragh again displayed the immense strength of nature, but also served as a timely reminder of our growing dependence on electricity. At a time when the World has never been so connected, the storm showed how volatile so many in our countryside can be to isolation, and why rural Wales’ age-old sense of community spirit and resilience remains so crucial.
Politically, after a turbulent couple of months, last week’s Welsh Government draft budget did provide somewhat calmer seas for the time being. In particular, FUW cautiously welcomed the Welsh Government’s commitment to maintaining the Basic Payment Scheme ceiling at £238m for the coming year. At a time when farmers face a plethora of other changes and challenges, maintaining this budget is crucial in providing a level of security and stability for Welsh farmers, and the wider rural economy and communities which they support.
Beyond the BPS, questions remain as to how the funding compares with the investment rural Wales historically received from European support programmes, as well as how agricultural funding will be ringfenced as part of a revised Welsh Government departmental structure which now sees Climate Change and Rural Affairs banded together. However, perhaps the biggest question surrounding the draft budget is a reflection on Senedd arithmetic and how the Welsh Government will gain the support to see the budget passed. The FUW certainly looks forward to the discussions over the coming weeks and months, continuing to lobby to ensure a fair deal for Welsh farmers will be at the heart of any budget negotiations.
Storm Darragh and draft budget discussions aside, I would like to wish readers a joyful and peaceful Christmas next week, and look forward to seeing dinner tables across Wales showcasing the high quality produce Welsh farmers work so hard all throughout the year to produce. Nadolig Llawen iawn i chi.