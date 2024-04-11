The one-day Health & Safety Awareness of Forestry and Woodland Operations for Landowners is designed to educate farmers and landowners on the legal and practical aspects of managing forestry work. The course covers the role and responsibilities of a Forest Works Manager, health and safety regulations, hazard identification and risk mitigation, contractor selection, project planning, worksite supervision, and promoting a safety-first culture. By undertaking this course, farmers and landowners can gain the knowledge and skills necessary to ensure safe and compliant forestry operations on their land.