Pembrokeshire farmer Mansel Raymond MBE FRAgS has been elected as the new Chair of CARAS Cymru, the Royal Agricultural Societies Awards Council, following his unanimous election by CARAS Council Wales in January.
He will serve a two-year term, succeeding Janet Phillips FRAgs, who stepped down after a landmark stint as Chair. CARAS is a respected awards body that recognises individuals who have made outstanding contributions to agricultural and rural progress across the UK. Mansel Raymond, a respected figure in the agricultural community, leads a family partnership in Pembrokeshire alongside his brothers, their wives and sons.
Responding to his election, Mansel said, "It is a huge honour to be given the role of Chair of CARAS Cymru. I am extremely proud to be part of an organisation that recognises the outstanding individuals who shape our agricultural industry."
He added, "I would also like to express my thanks to Janet Phillips for her exemplary leadership during her tenure as chair. Her contributions have been invaluable, and I hope to build on the solid foundation she leaves behind.
"Mansel will be supported by Malcolm Thomas MBE FRAgS, who has been elected as the new Vice Chairman of CARAS Cymru.