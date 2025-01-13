Commercial beef and sheep farmers from Wales are sought to participate in a project that looks to develop breeding strategies that reduce greenhouse gases.
The aim of the ‘Breeding better beef and sheep’ project is to help UK red meat producers make better breeding decisions that are also practical and affordable.
Working in partnership as part of a large consortium of industry and academic organisations, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is collaborating with Mentera to recruit a small group of farmers for the programme. They must be interested in improved breeding management and driving genetic progress on their farms. They must also be willing to complete a carbon footprint analysis and explore the cost benefits to assess the impact of any changes.
HCC’s Dr Heather McCalman, said:“We are pleased to be involved in this new, multi-disciplinary project and look forward to working with Welsh farmers and other industry partners to work towards net zero. We hope that this project will give the red meat industry in Wales robust evidence to help us promote the sustainability credentials of PGI Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef to the consumer.
“Many farmers face unclear guidance on how to lower emissions, slowing the industry’s progress. By harnessing research, reviewing global breeding methods and collecting data from five case study farms in Wales - along with 15 other farms across the UK - the project will identify practical and affordable breeding strategies to cut emissions and improve profitability.
“Interested farmers are welcome to contact me to discuss the project and express an interest before February 3 on 01970 625050 / [email protected].”
Dr Non Williams, Mentera said: “We are grateful of the opportunity to collaborate with several academic and industry representatives on this exciting project. It will bring together like-minded individuals, and will enable Welsh farmers to inform breeding decisions to help work towards net zero, alongside other progressive and forward-thinking farmers.”
Backed by HCC and Mentera, the work is one of 15 innovative projects funded by the AFN Network+ (UKRI Agri-food for Net Zero Network+) that are designed to support the UK agri-food sector through the transition to net zero by 2050.