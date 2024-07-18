A number of local companies will be in the spotlight at this week’s Royal Welsh Show as part of the Cywain stand in the ever popular Food Hall
The stand will spotlight fourteen up-and-coming producers during the show, providing them with a platform to test trade their skills and showcase their products to an audience of thousands.
The Cywain programme works with food and drink producers across Wales, helping them grow and develop their businesses.
Giving fledgling producers the opportunity to test their retail skills and supporting them at events such as the Royal Welsh Show is part of Cywain’s portfolio of business support, including marketing, brand development, commercial competance, and finance.
Alex James, Cywain Programme Manager, said, “The Royal Welsh Food Hall is a hugely important showcase for Welsh food and drink producers, and once again, we are delighted to welcome a wonderful group of producers to the stand.
“Since 2018, more than 120 Welsh food and drink businesses have been spotlighted on the Cywain stand at the Royal Welsh Show and Winter Fair. Many have gone on to greater things – including having individual stands in the Food Hall – and as a team we are always thrilled to see the support they have received contributing to their success.”
Among the companies sharing the limelight will be Monmouthshire Fayre is an initiative dedicated to showcasing the finest produce from Monmouthshire.
Founded by farmers Jessie and Chris Stephens, Monmouthshire Fayre is committed to collaborating with local farmers, ensuring fair prices and making locally produced food accessible to the community.
Partnerships are formed with farms employing holistic and regenerative practices, with sustainability a priority. All the butchery is carried out in-house.
Online, a range of cuts and boxes of beef, lamb, and pork are available, along with ready-prepared dishes such as cottage pie, steak and ale pies, and sausage rolls.
Also appealing during the four day show will be The Dell Vineyard of Raglan which has a growing reputation for its award-winning wine.
The Alford family has farmed the land at Raglan for five generations and planted their vineyard in 2022 with 5,000 Pinot Noir and Solaris vines. This year they planted a further two acres of vines - including new varieties of Cabaret Noir, Pinot Meurniere and Souvignier Gris – taking the vineyard’s coverage to five acres and 8,000 vines.
The family also leases a nearby established vineyard with 1,700 Pinot Noir, Seyval Blanc, and Phoenix vines.
The Dell’s wine includes Y Gwyllgi (red), Clidda Gawr (sparkling white), Yr Afanc (white) and Y Lleidr – winner of the Best Still Rosé title at the 2023 Welsh Vineyard Association awards.
Adding to the delights on offer will be Newport market based Rogue Welsh Cake Company which prides itself on giving the traditional teatime favourite a twist!
Officially established in 2020, Rogue’s journey traces back over two decades, when a resourceful mother, in a bid to surprise her children, replaced currants with chocolate chips, marking the beginning of our innovative approach.
Experimentation has become Rogue’s trademark, and the company makes an array of flavours sold online and at Rogue’s stall in Newport Market.
Varieties include Chocolate & Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter (vegan), Bara Brith, and Goats Cheese and Caramelised Onion.
While speciality Welsh Cakes – such as White Chocolate & Macadamia, Sundried Tomato and Feta, and Marmite and Cheese - are made to order.
Funded by the Welsh Government, Cywain has a network of growth managers throughout Wales who work with food and drink producers to help them grow and develop their business.
The Royal Welsh Show takes place at the Llanelwedd showground and runs until Thursday