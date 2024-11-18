Over the past three decades, the business has grown from strength to strength with a modern dairy designed and built in 1995 utilising a redundant farm granary and other outbuildings. By 2015, with the brand stocked throughout Wales in 4 major retailers and dozens of independent stores, the old dairy reached maximum capacity, and a larger production facility was designed and built on the Roberts’ farm. This facility was officially opened in 2017 by Lesley Griffiths AM, then Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Rural Affairs.