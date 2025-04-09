Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has launched its annual Scholarship opportunity and invites applications from individuals within the industry.
The scholarship of up to £4,000 is a chance to explore the world and its varying red meat production or processing systems.
Applications are welcomed from individuals working in the red meat sector in Wales, who are over 18 years of age, before the closing date of 28 April.
Previous scholars have included farmers, butchers, processors, academics and new entrants. Topics studied have ranged from improving cost of production and genetic selection for lamb meat yield to pasture crop utilization and international beef grading systems.
The Scholarship has seen successful candidates travel as far as New Zealand, Australia and South America.
Last year, the successful scholar was William Powell from Crossgates, Llandrindod Wells. He chose to consider the reputation of the suckler cow sector during his visit to the USA. Since returning from his trip, William has presented his findings to a number of local farming groups, including young farmers clubs, NFU and grassland groups. He said:
“I found that farmers in the USA are adapting to using modern technologies such as feed efficiency, genomics and methane emissions testing to create more efficient and environmentally friendly cattle. They are also using the modern technologies to help fight the change in environment while reducing their own emissions and reliance on bought in feed.
“It was a great experience and I learnt a lot. I’m grateful to HCC for the opportunity.”
To apply for the Scholarship, an application form can be downloaded from the HCC website, which will be followed by an interview for short-listed candidates. The application window opens on 9 April and closes at 12pm on 28 April 2025.
Full details can be found here: https://meatpromotion.wales/en/explore-expert-resources/scholarship-and-careers-resources/hcc-scholarship/