As part of World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week 2024 (November 18 - 24), horse owners in Wales are invited to join a free equine health webinar as part of the drive to tackle Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).
AMR is classed as a ‘One Health’ challenge – as antibiotic resistance threatens the health of humans and animals. The World Health Organisation has warned that AMR is an issue where “without urgent action, we are heading for a post-antibiotic era, in which common infections and minor injuries can once again kill.”
The theme for the WAAW 2024 global campaign is ‘Educate. Advocate. Act now.’ As part of the campaign, the Arwain DGC (Defnydd Gwrthficrobaidd Cyfrifol / Responsible Antimicrobial Use) programme will hold a webinar for horse owners at 7pm on Wednesday November 20.
Funded by Welsh Government, the award-winning Arwain DGC programme helps vets, farmers, and horse owners in Wales to reduce the risk of AMR by promoting animal health and productivity, training, the application of new technology, data gathering, and research.
Taking part in the webinar will be vet Katy Groves of South Wales Equine Vets, who will explain to attendees why the key to improving horse health and welfare is often the ‘prevention is better than cure’ approach.
Ms Groves will outline proactive steps that owners could take such as creating an optimum environment, and carrying out routine work such as dentistry, worming and farriery. Katy will also discuss how owners can acheive good biosecurity practices and appropriate medical management when problems do occur.
“Many common things I see could be improved by, or, in some cases, prevented by a small change in management,” she said.
“For example, some respiratory cases where ventilation in the stable environment could be increased, or more robust fly control measures playing a role in reducing the chance of an eye (corneal) ulcer.
“Another issue is horse compliance for dosing of medications, where notifying the vetof the problem sooner rather than later results in a better outcome and reduced use of antibiotics.”