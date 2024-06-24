Would you like to mentor others in the agricultural sector, to share your knowledge and skills and help others to grow and succeed in business? Following the launch of the Cultivate Success programme, the team is looking for people involved in agriculture to become mentors. “A mentor can be anyone from any background, of any age, as long as they are willing to help people,” explains Helen Wyman, founder of Cultivate Success. So what are the reasons to become a mentor?
1. Professional development Being a mentor can bring personal development in the form of enhancing leadership and communication skills, as well as gaining new perspectives from the industry. “It also allows for continual learning, and staying abreast of the latest trends, while providing a valuable addition to any professional portfolio,” says Helen. 2. Networking and community Through the mentor and mentee community, there are opportunities to connect with a diverse range of professionals, which can lead to new opportunities and collaborations. “There is also a strong and supportive network of mentors and mentees who share the same passions.”
3. Flexible commitment Sessions with mentees can be totally flexible to suit individual schedules. “Fit in mentoring around your diaries, making it a manageable commitment.”
4. Recognition and profile building Being a part of the mentoring programme elevates the mentor’s professional profile. “Gain recognition for your skills and expertise, which can positively impact your profile.”
5. Personal fulfilment
Mentoring can bring a huge amount of personal fulfilment, says Helen. “Mentors can experience the deep satisfaction of making a tangible difference in someone’s life and career. “Our unique matching process ensures a highly compatible pairing to ensure an enjoyable mentoring relationship which enhances personal and professional growth for all involved.” For those who would like to give mentoring a try, applications are open for the fully-funded training and development programme in the Lincolnshire Wolds. “Mentors can be from anywhere in the UK, and of any age, with an involvement in agriculture or the allied industries,” explains Helen.
- The closing date for applications is 1 July 2024, with the training day on 18 July in Lincolnshire.
- To apply visit: www.cultivate-success.com or email [email protected] or call 07539 414319