Farmers are being encouraged to ramp up their efforts to control rodents ahead of an anticipated influx of rats and mice seeking shelter from the cold and wet weather.
Lodi UK’s pest control technical adviser, Dave Reece, says the recent downpours and flash flooding in some areas – coupled with dropping temperatures – are going to encourage rodents to seek shelter and food on farms.
“The double whammy of the cold and wet weather is going to make rats move quickly and potentially create problems on many farms,” says Mr Reece.
“It’s important to try and get ahead of any rodent problem early and get control protocols in place now.
“Rodents not only spread disease and contaminate feed, but they also cause damage to infrastructure and machinery by chewing through electric cables and weakening concrete floors and walls through their burrowing.”
He says areas where rodents were a problem in previous years are a good place to start and farmers should take steps to deter rodents, as well as laying down bait in problem areas.
“I’m not expecting farmers to check every square inch of their farms, but there will be known problem areas that they need to check as soon as possible,” adds Mr Reece.
He says rodent hotspots can include areas with water, as rats need to drink 12ml of liquid per 100g of body weight each day, as well as feed, grain and hay stores.
“Maintaining a tidy farm is paramount, so farmers should clean up rubbish and feed spills, and ensure grain or hay is properly stored to make the environment less attractive to rodents,” adds Mr Reece.
“Additionally, sealing holes and repairing any structural damage, such as broken windows or gaps in walls, will help prevent rodents from entering buildings and nesting inside.
“Unnecessary water sources, such as disused water troughs, should also be addressed because removing them will force the rodents to move to find a new water source.”
When laying down bait, Mr Reece says choosing the right bait for your farming system will give the best outcome possible.
“Different products have different formulations and active ingredients, and it’s essential that you’re using a bait appropriate for your set up,” adds Mr Reece.
“For example, grain bait cannot be placed inside the grain store, so blocks or paste would be better suited there.
“If you’re unsure of which bait you should be using, seeking the advice of an experienced pest controller is recommended.”