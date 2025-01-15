As 2025 kicks off, the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) will once again be hosting hearty breakfast events across Wales this January to bring people together, and raise money towards a good causes.
Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day and it is a great opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and enjoy a plate of premium produce whilst sharing their thoughts before starting a busy day.
The breakfasts form part of the FUW’s annual Farmhouse breakfast week, a stalwart of the Welsh agricultural calendar, which will see 24 breakfast events held across Wales this January.
The week will also mark two milestones for the Farmers’ Union of Wales, as it celebrates seventy years since its formation in 1955, and fifteen years since the county breakfast events were first trialled in Caernarfonshire in 2010.
The week will see the breakfasts dotted across Wales in farmhouses, village halls, cafes and livestock markets, as well as an event in Cardiff Bay, bringing together politicians and policy makers. The event, kindly sponsored by Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader, Jane Dodds MS, will also see a speech from Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca Davies MS.
Proceeds from the breakfasts will be donated towards the Wales Air Ambulance and other local charities. Last year’s FUW Farmhouse breakfast week raised over £17,500 towards the Wales Air Ambulance.
The FUW breakfasts are also an opportunity to promote and showcase the quality premium local produce that farmers grow in a sustainable way and throughout breakfast week the FUW will shine a spotlight on the importance of our rural economy.
Commenting ahead of the FUW’s Farmhouse breakfast week, President Ian Rickman said: “From Llangefni to Llanarthne, the farmhouse breakfast week is one of the highlights of the year, providing an opportunity to start the day together with family, friends and neighbours, in a positive way and at the same time raise money towards our charitable causes.
This year’s breakfast week will be even more special, with the FUW celebrating 70 years since its foundation in 1955. A lot has changed over the past seventy years, agriculturally, socially and politically, but the FUW’s commitment to our family farms and rural communities remains unwavering.
All of us are looking forward to yet another good turnout. It’s fair to say that a healthy start is not just good for a healthy heart but also for a healthy mind.”
Guto Bebb, FUW Group Chief Executive added: “With short days, bleak weather and plenty to do on the farmyard, January can often be a tough time for many farmers. The FUW Breakfast week offers a welcome opportunity to come together over a warm, nutritious meal and have a chat and catch-up.
At what is a difficult time for the sector, we particularly look forward to the event in Cardiff again this year - ensuring politicians and policy makers hear the needs and asks of the Welsh agricultural sector.”