The cost of farm fires in Wales was £6.1 million last year, new figures show.
The latest data from NFU Mutual shows the figure has marginally decreased on the £6.2 million cost of farm fires in 2022.
But across the UK, farm fires were larger-scale and costlier in nature in 2023, sparking calls for farmers to review and update fire prevention measures.
There was a 15 per cent fall in the number of fire claims involving growing crops, buildings and farm equipment reported to NFU Mutual in 2023 but their total cost rocketed 37 per cent to an estimated £110.3m in 2023, compared to £80.4m in 2022.
That rise could be down to larger-scale fires being reported to NFU Mutual last year compared to previous years, as well as rising values of replacement equipment, building materials and labour.
The main causes of farm fire claims in 2023 were electrical faults, lightning strikes and arson attacks.
The cost of agricultural vehicle fires, which are recorded separately by NFU Mutual, remained high at an estimated £37.7m in 2023, driven by a rise in the cost of tractor fire claims to £20.4m.
However, lower summer temperatures, on top of industry calls for farmers to install fire suppression systems or similar, brought a welcome fall in the cost of combine harvester fires, from £11.1m in 2022 to an estimated £7.4m in 2023.
Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual Rural Affairs Specialist, said: “A major fire is one of the most devastating things that can happen on a farm. As well as putting the lives of farmers and their families at risk, the impact of a fire can disrupt farm businesses for years.
“A comprehensive farm fire prevention plan, covering buildings, managing livestock, maintenance and cleaning schedules for machinery can all help minimise the risk of a blaze. A robust evacuation procedure can help save lives if a fire does break out.
“Having good insurance in place with values kept up to date is also vital to cover the cost of new buildings, replacement equipment and lost stored crops. Keeping an income flowing into the farm following a fire is equally important, which is why business interruption insurance is an essential consideration.”
NFU Mutual Risk Management Services Farm Fire Safety Guide:
Have a plan in place - Put people at the heart of your fire plan and ensure everyone on site knows what to do in the event of a fire. The biggest priority in the event of a fire is to evacuate everyone safely, including people working in or living around the premises, taking special care to assist any vulnerable people.
Maintain your electrics - Electrical faults are a major cause of farm fires and electric shocks can cause death or severe injury. Don’t try and attempt electrical work yourself and always use a qualified and competent electrician for work and inspections.
Suppress the risk – Suppression systems play a critical role in detecting, containing and extinguishing fire. Whether you have a biomass boiler or a combine harvester, when working in hot, dry conditions, fire suppression systems can save lives and property.
Keep on top of your housekeeping – Good housekeeping is essential to ensure materials and machinery are stored correctly and helps to eliminate dust and debris. The build-up of waste and materials not only adds to the fuel that can burn in a fire but can block escape routes and cause trip hazards in an emergency.
Control hot work – Welding, cutting or grinding equipment, along with blowlamps and blow torches, produces sparks which can turn into fires if they hit combustible material.