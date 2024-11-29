All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. In accordance with the original Nolan recommendations, there is a requirement for political activity of appointees (if any declared) to be published. Neither member appointed has carried out any political activities in the last five years and one member holds two other Ministerial appointments. The appointments are for an initial term of three years and are paid a daily rate of £300, each reflecting a minimum time commitment of 12 days per year.