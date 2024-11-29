The Welsh Government is seeking to appoint two new non-executive Directors to the Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) board.
The successful candidates will join the existing nine non-executive directors of HCC’s Board which is Chaired by Catherine Smith. The board is comprised of individuals with a range of skillsets, including research, agriculture and marketing. To ensure a cross section of skills on the HCC Board, Welsh Government will prioritise appointments for candidates with high-level experience in the fields of: law, governance, finance and HR, and red meat supply chains.
The role of the HCC Board is to oversee the executive and provide effective leadership, defining and developing strategic direction and setting challenging objectives, promoting high standards of public finance, and upholding the principles of regularity, propriety, and value for money, whilst considering the Sustainable Land Management objectives under the Agriculture (Wales) Act 2023. The Board is responsible for monitoring HCC’s performance, ensuring it meets the aims, objectives and performance targets set out in the corporate and business plans.
HCC Chair, Catherine Smith, commented: “This is an exciting time to be joining the Board of HCC. As a Board member, you will have the opportunity to influence the strategic direction of Hybu Cig Cymru, ensuring that we continue to support the industry effectively and sustainably. We are looking for individuals who are passionate about the agricultural sector and red meat supply chain in Wales, possess strong leadership skills, and are willing to dedicate their time and expertise to our Vision.”
Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, said:“HCC’s work is extremely important to levy payers and the Welsh Government, with our shared vision for a profitable, sustainable, innovative and competitive industry which also has positive impacts on the wider rural economy.”
All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. In accordance with the original Nolan recommendations, there is a requirement for political activity of appointees (if any declared) to be published. Neither member appointed has carried out any political activities in the last five years and one member holds two other Ministerial appointments. The appointments are for an initial term of three years and are paid a daily rate of £300, each reflecting a minimum time commitment of 12 days per year.
The closing date for applications is Friday, December 13.
For further information and for application details, please visit https://www.gov.wales/public-appointments