NFU Mutual’s new Farm Fires Report has revealed that fires cost farmers in Wales an estimated £6.2 million in 2025, up 29 per cent on the previous year, devastating the country’s farming communities.
Across the UK, record temperatures and hours of sunshine in 2025 saw the cost of fires to farmers increase 18% to an estimated £118m while fires relating to agricultural vehicles added another £32m.
Agricultural vehicles often operate at extremely high temperatures, with the hot, dry weather of the previous two summers meaning a spark can quickly become a dangerous fire. Tractor fires made up over half of vehicle costs in the UK, at £16.1m, while combine harvester fires cost £4.8m in 2025.
The primary causes of fires involving crops, buildings and equipment on farms were arson, lightning strikes, and electrical faults.
With the prolonged heat and dry weather continuing into 2026, where temperature records across the country have again been broken, the rural community is shouldering a substantial risk of fires, especially during periods of harvest.
Owen Suckley, NFU Mutual Regional Manager for Wales, said: “Agriculture makes up the very fabric of rural Wales, and farmers are key to caring for our countryside, so to see the cost of fires rising by almost a third is devastating for the nation.
“As the UK recorded the highest temperatures and most hours of sunshine on record in 2025, and 2026 seeing more extreme dry periods record temperatures, the risk of uncontrollable blazes has never been higher.
“The aftermath of this can be grave, threatening farm operations and traumatising those involved, as well as disrupting essential infrastructure which can further affect the wider community.
"Farmers do what they can to minimise risk, but prevention cannot fall to farmers alone. Stronger policy is needed, more than ever, to help tackle the causes of farm fires and protect rural businesses from their devastating impact.”
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