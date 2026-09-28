Former international rugby referee Nigel Owens is set to front a new series for S4C giving young people the chance to transform their lives.
Fferm Ail Gyfle (Second Chance Farm, working title) will follow a group of young people as they overcome challenges while working on a farm under Nigel’s eye.
Young people aged between 18 and 25 are encouraged to apply to the series.
Producers are keen to hear from those looking for a new challenge, a fresh start or a chance to discover what they could achieve. Participants will have the opportunity to learn new skills, including teamwork, while experiencing life in a rural setting.
Since retiring from international refereeing in 2020, Nigel has remained busy on his farm. He will be assisted on the series by his farmhand Rhys Colnet, a Pembrokeshire farmer known for his appearances on S4C Hansh.
Nigel said: “I’m excited to get stuck in with this series, which will give a group of young people the opportunity to have a fresh start.
“From the rugby field to the fields of the farm, I’ve dealt with a number of challenging situations over the years, and this series will show how anything is possible with a little determination and perseverance.”
The series is being produced by Tŷ’r Ddraig, part of Banijay UK’s Workerbee Group, and Captain Jac for S4C.
Llinos Wynne, S4C’s Head of Docs and Specialist Factual, said Nigel would support people from a variety of backgrounds to develop resilience in the face of adversity.
She added: “If you think you have what it takes and want to find yourself on the farm, don’t be sheepish, get your applications in now.”
Fferm Ail Gyfle will be broadcast on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer in 2027.
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