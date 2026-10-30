BLUETONGUE virus has now been confirmed on almost 500 farms in Wales and Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Richard Irvine, has urged livestock keepers to plan ahead for next year.
With the 2027 Bluetongue season on the horizon, keepers are encouraged to act now to ensure their herds and flocks are protected in good time.
Dr Richard Irvine said: “We are now reaching a significant milestone, with almost 500 farms across Wales with confirmed BTV-3 cases this season.
“This reflects the continued widespread nature and impact of the disease across Wales and Great Britain, and underlines why vaccination must remain a priority for keepers of susceptible animals.
“Vaccination is the only viable long-term measure to protect livestock against Bluetongue.
"Bluetongue will persist over the winter, so it is essential to be prepared for the recurrence of this disease next year.
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"As we look ahead to 2027, I urge all livestock keepers to vaccinate to protect your herds and flocks from BTV-3. We have seen the devastating impacts in areas like south-west England this summer, and the same could well happen in Wales next year.
"Acting early gives your livestock the best possible protection and helps demonstrate demand for BTV-3 vaccines, supporting continued commercial supplies. This Summer showed how quickly demand can outstrip supply once disease pressure builds, so keepers who wait until the last-minute risk being unable to get hold of vaccine when they need it most. Talk with your vet to plan and place BTV-3 vaccine orders in good time.
“Knowing the signs of disease and sourcing stock safely also remain essential steps every keeper can take. Before bringing replacement animals onto your holding, check their Bluetongue status and ask whether they've been vaccinated.
“I want to thank the farmers and vets across Wales who have engaged with reporting and vaccination so far. As BTV-3 case numbers have risen, your vigilance and willingness to act early is helping protect livestock across the country.”
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