Thanks to grazing at Rhos Fullbrook Nature Reserve in Ceredigion the number of Marsh Fritillary butterflies has increased, which bucks the trend seen on a national and local level. Over 50 larval webs were recorded in 2024, which is the highest number ever recorded on this site since monitoring began in 1983. The highland cattle have helped to restore Rhos pasture, a unique type of wet grassland on which this species of butterfly depends on. Marsh Fritillaries are one of most threatened butterfly species in the UK and their recovery at this site is testament to the habitat management of the Trust. Grazing was made possible thanks to 800m of new fencing and an access gate funded through the Nature Networks Fund.