Monmouthshire has been named as the 9th best walking spot in the UK according to a new survey.
GO Outdoors which undertook the study revealed walking is one of the top trending activities for 2025 and gave a list of best counties to take to the walking trails
A spokesperson for Visit Monmouthshire said: “Monmouthshire is the perfect county for walks, located between the beautiful Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, the Wye Valley national landscape and the Gwent levels.”
“It’s surrounded and criss-crossed by the best long distance walking routes in the country, including the Wales coast path, the Wye Valley walks and the Offa’s Dyke Path.”
“It’s history as a contested borderland and engine of the industrial revolution means there’s always a castle, abbey, ironworks or church around the corner.”
“Some of the highlighted walks for Easter which are: Goytre Hall Wood Walk, a short two-mile walk-through woodland and along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, it’s accessible and perfect for families as its flat with no stiles or gates.”
“Caldicot Castle walk, this walk is a 1.3 mile walk through the 55-acre Caldicot Castle country park, you can finish the walk with a trip to the free Caldicot castle, exploring the towers and halls and enjoying a picnic within the courtyard.”
“Monmouth to Redbook circular walk, this is a great way to take in the wye valley on a six-mile walk, it is approximately 3 to 4 hours and includes views over Monmouth and there are pubs along the way.”
“In the later Easter, we will be entering bluebell season, an occasion where you can enjoy a walk whilst the woodland is carpeted in blue.”
Some other walks which some local people have shared as their top walks are The Kymin, The Skirrid, Tintern, The Blorenge and The Sugar Loaf.