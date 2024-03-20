NSA Welsh Sheep 25 will offer a professional update and the latest industry information, as well as a chance for sheep farmers to get together. It will be set against a spectacular back drop in the Welsh Borders, just 15 minutes from Hay on Wye.
The farming system at High Country Romneys, Tregoed Farm, Brecon, runs 600 recorded stud Romneys and RomTex ewes and 900 commercial Romneys, all on a forage only system. It is a family business run in partnership by Penny Chantler and sons Sam and Will Sawday.
The farm is split into several blocks of land of a mix of rented and owned. Forage crops are grown for winter feed for the ewes and then grass reseeded.
More herbal and mixed species swards have been used lately, with a very minimal input rotational grazing system. A recent innovation is a calf rearing unit with Blade Farming.
Penny Chantler says: “We currently farm 1500 NZ Romney and Romtex ewes, 500 ewe lamb replacements and winter 220 stud ram lambs on a forage only outdoor system.
“The 600 stud Romneys and Romtex and are fully recorded using SIL New Zealand. These ewes are single sire mated and lambs tagged and recorded at birth. Genetics and most recently rams are regularly imported from New Zealand. We have selected genetics from many different places over the last 30-plus years, working with some of the top stud flocks in NZ.
“The remainder of the ewes are commercial and are put back to a Romney ram. Ewe lambs are then kept for breeding and ram lambs sold either store or fat. The main core of the business has been the sale of shearling rams from the stud flocks.
“The ram lambs are selected on their performance and a big focus post weaning is running the worm resistant and resilience program on these animals.”
NSA Cymru Development Officer Helen Roberts is looking forward to working with the hosts for NSA Welsh Sheep 2025. She says it will build on the success of NSA Welsh Sheep 2023.
She adds: “The event is the highlight of the farming calendar for anyone involved with the sheep industry. 2025 will bring some interesting challenges for the industry as a whole and the event will aim to have a full programme of activities to engage and inform to help navigate the best way forward.”