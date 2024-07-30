Catherine Fookes MP is set to be a champion for Welsh food and farming both across Monmouthshire and in Westminster.
Mrs Fookes has enrolled on the first ever National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and NFU Cymru Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme to gain an unparalleled insight into how the British food and farming sectors contribute to UK food security, the local and national economies and to the environment.
The scheme, launched in partnership with ABP UK, Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), Arla Foods, Barfoots, British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) and Fareshare, will showcase the British food and farming industries and enable MPs to see firsthand how safe, sustainable and affordable homegrown food gets from field to fork.
The year-long itinerary will cover different farming sectors and concludes with a graduation dinner in Westminster where Fookes and fellow MPs will be presented with a commemorative pin badge to recognise their work in building up an understanding and knowledge of British food and farming.
Catherine Fookes MP said: “As a newly elected MP, farmer’s daughter and smallholder, I’m extremely proud to sign up to the NFU’s Fellowship Scheme and demonstrate my full support to our incredible farmers and growers across Monmouthshire who do a fantastic and valuable job in providing us with high-quality food alongside caring for our much-loved countryside.
“I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in and learning and understanding much more about some of the big issues impacting the British food and farming sectors, so I am able to speak up on behalf of the industry and highlight the critical role of food security in delivering national security and the investment and growth required for the future of farming.”
NFU Cymru political adviser Huw Thomas said: “Through the NFU’s Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme, together with our partners, we will provide the MPs with the tools, knowledge and understanding they need to be able to champion this fantastic industry in their own constituencies and in Westminster. They will then be able to campaign with us for the policies needed that allow our farmers and growers to continue producing safe, sustainable and affordable homegrown food alongside caring for the great British countryside.”