NFU Cymru political adviser Huw Thomas said: “Through the NFU’s Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme, together with our partners, we will provide the MPs with the tools, knowledge and understanding they need to be able to champion this fantastic industry in their own constituencies and in Westminster. They will then be able to campaign with us for the policies needed that allow our farmers and growers to continue producing safe, sustainable and affordable homegrown food alongside caring for the great British countryside.”