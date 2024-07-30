But firstly, if you didn’t attend the ‘Sioe Fawr’ in Builth, then, no doubt, you followed the activities on TV, radio and social media. I’m delighted to say that we played our part in all three outlets by offering the Presidential team, members and staff to participate in sharing the story that is one of the best we have, Welsh farming. I’m sure many of you saw and heard more of the show’s events and activities than the team who actually worked at the FUW’s pavilion on the Showground during the week. But that all comes with the territory.