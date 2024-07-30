Wow, what a week it was! Between the Royal Welsh Show, our President’s Reception and all the goings on in Cardiff Bay, it’s been one mighty week of activities here in Wales. There’s never a dull moment in politics, and it certainly proved to be the case last week.
But firstly, if you didn’t attend the ‘Sioe Fawr’ in Builth, then, no doubt, you followed the activities on TV, radio and social media. I’m delighted to say that we played our part in all three outlets by offering the Presidential team, members and staff to participate in sharing the story that is one of the best we have, Welsh farming. I’m sure many of you saw and heard more of the show’s events and activities than the team who actually worked at the FUW’s pavilion on the Showground during the week. But that all comes with the territory.
The hive of activity in the pavilion was testimony to the planning, hard work and graft of the FUW team. FUW goodies and competitions drew in the crowds, with members, friends and colleagues gathering for a cup of tea, a well earned rest, some cake and coffee and a general catch up. The chatting and camaraderie was as great as ever, and the sense of community in the pavilion all week was a delight to watch from a distance. There were certainly tired bodies at the end of the week as we cleared and packed away the show furniture for another year.
Talking of which, the show season is not over yet so pop in and see us at Usk Show on Saturday, September 14.
Before then, pop in to see us at FUW’s stand at the Rhondda Cynon Taf National Eisteddfod next week. Situated at Ynysangharad Park in the centre of Pontypridd, the town itself also plays host to this year’s national cultural event. We’d be delighted to see you there and as usual a paned will be on offer!
Back to last week, the President, Ian Rickman’s annual event at the Showground on Wednesday proved to be a great success with members gathering to enjoy and celebrate another busy year for the FUW. The reception is also an opportunity for the FUW to acknowledge the contribution of individuals to the agricultural sector here in Wales. We were therefore delighted to honour the following worthy winners at this year’s event and offer them our thanks and appreciation for all that they have done for Welsh farming and the FUW:
- The FUW Award, for outstanding contribution to Welsh agriculture within the sector went to Dr Nick Fenwick, our former Head of Policy
- The FUW Award, for outstanding contribution to Welsh agriculture outside the Union was presented to Rhys Beynon-Thomas, a brilliant vet with Prostock Vets, Carmarthenshire.
- The Bob Davies Award in memory of the Farmers Weekly Wales correspondent was presented to Enid and Wyn Davies of Capel Isaac for their brave and courageous decision to share the horrifying impact of TB on their dairy herd with S4C programme, Ffermio.
- The Meurig Voyle Cup presented to the staff member who has shown commitment, loyalty, support and enthusiasm for the FUW and / or FUW Insurance Services Ltd went to Peter Davies, former Carmarthen County Executive Officer and subsequently FUW’s Administration Manager.
From the dizzying heights of our award winners we conclude with the ups and downs of Welsh politics. During show week, we attended and represented Union members at nearly 150 meetings and seminars. Many of these included Welsh and Westminster politicians.
By August 6 we will have a new First Minister (and Deputy) but until then we congratulate Eluned Morgan, as the new leader of Welsh Labour. Our plea as an Union remains the same - let’s continue with the steady and committed work programme to get the Sustainable Farming Scheme to work for all our farmers. At this point a degree of stability and continuity within the Rural Affairs portfolio would be appreciated.