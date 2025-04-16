After a year of fundraising members of Harewood end Agricultural Society has recently donated £7,550 to St Michaels Hospice in Hereford.
The society originated from a meeting of farmers in 1891 in the Harewood End Inn and to this day the membership is made up from a diverse group of people with a connection to agriculture to promote local agriculture and educate school children about where their local food comes from.
Throughout the year the group sponsors and hosts farm educational visits with local Herefordshire schools, as well as annual farm judging competitions and trips.
In November 2024 the society hosted a charity ball, which over 280 people attended at Cobrey Park by kind permission of the Chinn Family.
Lilly Hemmings Catering provided delicious bowl food themed around the 12 days of Christmas which got everyone in the festive mood.
The society is very grateful to all members and friends who supported the ball and to all those who gave their time to organise such a fabulous and successful event.
Catherine and Henry Chinn chose St Michael’s Hospice as the recipient charity.
Henry said “ St Michael’s hospice is local and supports people in the area and is therefore close to all our hearts”.
On Friday, March 7 society members Bernard Whittal Williams (president) Clare Whittal Williams (chairman) Tom Whittal Williams, Mark Green, Henry Chinn, Catherine Chinn, Sophie Campbell, Toby Wenden visited St Michael’s Hospice to hand over the money to the Hospice’s Income Generation, Marketing & Communications Director Rachel Jones.
Following the presentation the group received a tour of the Bartestree – based Hospice and its gardens and grounds.
St Michael's Hospice is an independent charity that exists to help, support and care for patients and families affected by a terminal illness. Most of the charity’s costs are funded by the community.