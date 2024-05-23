On a grass-based system, the target for weaning should be 12 to 14 weeks of age to allow ewes to regain condition for breeding again. By this time lambs will be getting very little nourishment from the ewe’s milk. Weaning at this age allows lambs to use the best grass, whilst the ewes can dry up on poorer grazing. If good grass is not available, it may be necessary to offer concentrate feed to ensure that growth continues.