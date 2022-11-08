Farming charity on hand to support poultry producers as avian flu order imposed
Following the introduction of Defra’s Avian Influenza (AI) mandatory housing order, farming charity RABI seeks to remind poultry producers of the support services available during this worrying time.
RABI’s services manager, Helen Sisk, says that any farmer impacted by the rapid escalation of the latest AI outbreak can access the charity’s free confidential helpline and arrange professional in-person mental health counselling.
“These housing measures have been introduced to safeguard animal welfare, yet RABI knows that this mandatory order places additional stresses on an already pressured poultry sector,” says Mrs Sisk.
“We provide easily accessible, round-the-clock services that can help farmers during difficult times,” says Mrs Sisk. “If anyone is struggling as a result of this recent news, please call our farming-trained team who can help you get the support you need.”
RABI’s free, confidential in-person counselling is delivered by BACP accredited counsellors. Counselling sessions can take place face-to-face, by telephone or video conferencing and are tailored and led by each individual. Clinical or GP referrals are not necessary, with counsellors responding to initial requests for support within 24 hours.
Anyone feeling they could benefit from talking to a professional can access via RABI’s 24/7 helpline on 0800 188 4444.
