As part of the Creative Futures Project bringing the arts to young people, Abergavenny will be home to a frightful four-day theatre programme focussing on screams, mystery and darkness.
Based in a horror theme, young people ages 11 – 19 will have the chance to express their wild sides and delve into the unexplained and mysterious. Using costume, music and the element of surprise, this series of sessions will be about having fun and exploring the genre of horror, using it as a way of building performance, making friends and celebrating the time of year where we all begin to embrace the dark nights!
“This will be a great opportunity to explore the theatrical devices and techniques used to create suspense and tension” says Katherine McDermid-Smith, workshop coordinator. “Horror is one of the most cutting-edge genres, which has led to the development of much innovation in theatre, film and music. We thought it would be great to get young people thinking differently about self-expression in this context” she continued.
The sessions will incorporate improv and script work, asking participants to collaborate and create a series of pieces that showcase the imaginative aspects of horror.
“Horror is also a really fun genre, and one that a lot of students have wanted to focus on. It demands a lot of courage, but also can be hilarious at times. Though challenging, these workshops will mainly be an excuse to have fun, connect and let go” says Katherine.
If you would like to sign up, scan QR code or visit www.boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk/youththeatre
The workshops take place from Monday, October 28 – Thursday, October 31 from 10am – 3pm and will be held at The Melville Theatre in Abergavenny
Creative Futures is a MonLife project giving young people a voice in the expressive arts which is funded by the UK government.