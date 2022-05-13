Family pay tribute to A449 crash victim

Sean Buffin, from Ebbw Vale, sadly died following the road traffic collision on Thursday May 5 ( Pic from Gwent Police )

The family of a 49-year-old man who died after a crash on the A449 road between Usk and Newport, have paid tribute describing him as their “big friendly giant”.

Gwent Police were alerted to a road traffic collision on the A449 at around 5.30am on Thursday May 5.

Officers attended to assist with traffic management, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service, and the collision involved a black Vauxhall Astra and a lorry.

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a 49-year-old man from the Ebbw Vale area, was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Welsh Air Ambulance.

Gwent Police have now confirmed the man as Sean Buffin; his next of kin have been informed and have been receiving support from specialist officers.

Mr Buffin’s family issued the following tribute to him:

“We’ve been so shocked and deeply saddened by the death of our beloved son and brother Sean.

“He was our big friendly giant, who always had time for everyone. He leaves a huge hole in the lives of those who knew and loved him and will be missed more than we can say.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the emergency service personnel that attended the scene and tried to help Sean on that morning.”

While traffic investigators attended the scene on May 5, the dual carriageway was closed from Raglan to the Coldra roundabout at the eastern edge of Newport, with diversions set up.

The road re-opened at around 8.30pm - around 15 hours after the crash.

Gwent Police are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A449 between 5.15am and 5.45am and between Usk and Newport to contact them.

You can call them on 101 or send them a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200148254, with any details.