On Saturday February 1, a memorial stone was unveiled on Usk Showground, remembering the late President Gwyn Cadogan, who passed away in March 2024. The unveiling was timed with the visit of Gwyn’s daughter, Liz from Australia, so that she was able to accompany her mum, Mary, sister, Jane, and other family members on this special occasion, along with members of Usk Farmers Club and Usk Young Farmers Club.
In 1975, Usk Farmers Club was on the verge of folding and Gwyn, after persuading a few friends to help him, was responsible for saving Usk Show and helping it become the largest one day show in Wales. Gwyn then became the first chairman of the newly saved Usk Farmers Club and, from that day on, he and his family became heavily involved in making the show a success.
Whether it was as chairman, agricultural section secretary, livestock exhibitor, trader and latterly president, the Cadogan family had Usk Show running through their blood and it is hoped that this memorial will stand to remind visitors of this support for many, many years to come.
On the second Saturday in September, every year since 1844, Usk Farmers’ Club have held the Usk Show to celebrate the very best of Monmouthshire farming and rural life. Now one of the biggest One-Day Agricultural Shows in the whole of the UK, its popularity is second-to-none.
At the 100 acre Usk Showground near the village of Gwernesney just outside Usk, the Show comprises 11 different sections each holding their own competitions on the day. Usk Farmers Club Members bring their Cattle, Sheep and Pigs to compete in the Agricultural Livestock Section. There are thriving Horse Show and Show Jumping Competitions, as well as Goats, Rabbits, Horticulture, Homecrafts, a Companion Dog Show, Steam Corner and Vintage Tractors.