A family who have been left devastated after their dog escaped from a pet sitter’s house last Saturday (January 25), are hoping that someone out there can help them find their missing four-legged friend.
Bobby, who is an 18-month-old male Bichon Frise crossed with a Shih Tzu went missing from a dog-sitter’s house in Belmont Road and was last seen running towards the industrial units at the end of Station Road.
Bobby’s owner, Frederica Monks told the Chronicle, “I had to take my daughter to a dance competition on Saturday and we couldn’t take Bobby with us.
“Because we would be out of the house for over 12 hours, I didn’t want to leave him alone. So I decided to leave him with a dog sitter that I had carefully vetted beforehand.
“Unfortunately, he somehow escaped, and the next thing we knew, the dog sitter told us he had gone missing.
“Now I know the dog sitter feels terrible about what happened but nevertheless I’m still quite angry because at the end of the day, they were supposed to be looking after my dog and this happened!”
Frederica added, “The main thing though is to find out what’s happened to Bobby.
“It’s the not knowing that’s the worst part. It’s so distressing. He’s such a nervous dog and the thought of him being out there alone is heartbreaking.
“He barks a lot but no one had heard him up by the train station area, so we’ve no idea where he can be.”
Frederica explained that although Bobby is a year-and-a-half old, they’ve only had him since December.
“He was living in Pontypool with a different owner before he came to us, and straightaway it was like we had found the missing jigsaw piece to make our family complete.
“Anyone who knows dogs will appreciate how much joy they bring to a home and how devastating it is when they’re suddenly not there.
“Please, if anyone knows what happened to Bobby or where he is get in touch.”
You can report any information or sightings of Bobby by calling 07840 569293.