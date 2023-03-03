A familiar Crickhowell figure was lost on St David’s Day when the neighbouring town of Talgarth woke up to the news that one of its most popular and much loved residents had died suddenly.
Chris ‘Santa’ Hill, a native of Hounslow, West London, was a qualified motor mechanic and had lived in Talgarth for over 20 years.
He was a familiar figure in Talgarth, Crickhowell and Hay on Wye and was a valued member of the Powys County Council Environmental Services Team, taking pride in working as a member of the Highways team until his retirement in 2021.
Chris was an enthusiastic Harley Davidson devotee - and also an active member of Talgarth Allotments Association. However, it was his trademark white beard that made Chris so unique and such a much loved Santa in Talgarth.
He was regularly on hand for Grotto duties to support the Talgarth Christmas Lights Switch On over the years - and regularly got asked for Santa selfies when out and about - including on holiday in Turkey.
Chris had not enjoyed the best of health lately but his death comes as a major shock in his adoptive Talgarth.
He was a devoted son, father and proud grandfather and will be sadly missed by his family, his partner Maureen and his many friends. Life simply won’t be the same without Chris around, as the town’s year round Santa.