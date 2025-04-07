Local Senedd Member, Peter Fox, has asked for an investigation after made aware of a large metal fence that has been placed on the Pwlldu road above the village of Clydach.
The fence, which has recently appeared, can be seen visibly from the village and from the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road. Some residents have referred to it as an ‘abomination’ with others pointing out its large design will catch the sun, and will in turn attract more attention to it.
Mr Fox has written to Monmouthshire County Council to ask why the fence has been installed, and has also questioned why the specific type of fence has been chosen. In his correspondence to the local authority, the MS pointed out the fence is not in keeping with the rural aesthetic of the area, which falls under the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, and lies on the edge of the nearby Blaenavon World Heritage Site area.
Mr Fox, Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Infrastructure, Transport and Rural Affairs, said: “I have been made aware of the fence appearing near Clyadach which seems to have come out of nowhere.
“I can certainly understand why residents are surprised, and can appreciate the concerns being raised about it.
“Whilst I am sure there will be a sensible logic as to why a fence is needed, there does not appear to be one yet, and in any case, I do agree the fence is hardly in keeping with the area.
“I have contacted Monmouthshire County Council’s Highways Team to find out what is going on, and to get some rationale and further information on this fence appearing.”