The explosion at Glascoed’s BAE Systems site earlier today was in a remote part of the site with no people present , Monmouthshire, local MP David Davies has said
“I have spoken at length with senior management at BAE Systems. I understand it was an explosion that happened in a remote part of the site that had been set aside to take apart shells and this was being done by remote control. The explosion did not cause any injuries, evacuation procedures were immediately instigated and everything was thoroughly checked,” said Mr Davies
“I am told there is always a small risk involved in this particular operation, which is exactly why it is carried out with remote control in a restricted area of the site. There were no risks to any members of the public.”