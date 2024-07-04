Situated in the UNESCO Global Geopark, this new hotel encapsulates the quintessential charm of the English Riviera. Offering mesmerising panoramic views of the promenade, pier, and beach, the hotel has 161 stylish bedrooms and boasts a sophisticated interior design which fuses Art Deco with seaside charm. The on-site Latitude 50 restaurant offers a locally-influenced all day dining experience and a two-tier outdoor terrace and bar.